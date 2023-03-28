West Firefighter Killed in Crash While Working on Vehicle Fire

A West, Texas firefighter tending to a vehicle fire has died after he was struck by a car on Northbound Interstate 35 on Tuesday, officials confirm to NBC 5.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers and West Fire Department officials were initially providing traffic control along the highway in West, Texas due to a vehicle fire near mile marker 354. The inside lane was shut down with traffic control devices, a fire truck and two DPS patrol units.

A tractor semi-trailer traveling on the inside lane ignored traffic control and struck the fire truck and two patrol units. A West firefighter was struck by a vehicle during the crash and was transported to Baylor Scott and White where he was pronounced dead.

Two troopers were transported to the Baylor Scott and White in Waco and treated for injuries from the crash. They have since been released,

The investigation into the crash is ongoing at this time.