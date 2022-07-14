West Dallas Shingle Company Promises to Close

The company that operates a shingle factory in West Dallas promised to close that plant after a meeting Wednesday night with company officials, neighborhood leaders and their Dallas City Council member.

Councilman Omar Narvaez Thursday said it was a very productive meeting with officials from GAF Materials Corporation.

“They’re ready and prepared to leave West Dallas. They understand the community is changing, it’s becoming much more residential. And they no longer fit after 80 years,” Narvaez said.

Employees at the West Dallas Factory on Singleton Boulevard could be asked to relocate to other GAF facilities in North Texas.

The roofing shingles produced there are in great demand in North Texas.

“There are things to consider that we need to work on, but I’m really surprised and happy that the company and the community sat down yesterday and had a really great conversation on what could look like, what could happen,” Narvaez said.

The company issued a statement Wednesday night through public relations firm, Allyn Media:

“Tonight, GAF met with City leaders and West Dallas community group representatives to share a responsible and considered plan to pursue a legally-binding winding down of operations in West Dallas over the next 7 years.

GAF’s West Dallas facility employs more than 150 individuals working good-paying union and non-union jobs, and produces roofing material to protect the homes of millions of families in North Texas and across the country. Our plan allows for these individuals and families to be supported through this transition, while also allowing for the development of the West Dallas neighborhood to meet the future needs of the City and community.

For more than 80 years, GAF has been an important part of the growth and evolution of West Dallas. We look forward to continuing down this collaborative path with the City and the community to move our plan forward,” the statement said.

Neighbors have criticized the West Dallas plant for years over air quality issues.

The group Singleton United issued a report earlier this year that said among other things, the old West Dallas plant produces much higher emissions than a larger, newer GAF plant in Ellis County, which is surrounded by fewer homes.

Janie Cisneros with the group United emailed remarks to NBC 5 Thursday.

“I think it's great we have options and a starting point for future discussions. We are concerned. There is no specific timeline for the pollution to completely stop. Whether this is via amortization or a negotiated deal depends on GAF. We look forward to comparing the math for both timelines to move forward,” Cisneros said.

Amortization would allow the company to stay in business for a certain period of time to pay to cost of closing.

“In order to properly assess whether this proposal has a more favorable timeline for the health and safety of our neighborhood than that of amortization we need more information. We are relying on Councilman Narvaez to obtain more specific information from GAF regarding their exit plan. At the same time, we need his support in obtaining amortization timeline calculations. From our preliminary review of records, our math shows GAF should have been gone years ago,” Cisneros said.

Narvaez said negotiations will continue.

“The one that was decided is that GAF has agreed to wind down operation and leave West Dallas at some point,” he said.