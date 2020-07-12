Dallas

Grass Fire Burns West Dallas Field; No Injuries Reported

Dallas Fire-Rescue said approximately 4 to 5 acres of land were involved in the fire

At approximately 3:36 a.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a call for a grass fire in field near Singleton and North Walton Walker boulevards in West Dallas.

Firefighters brought a grass fire in a large field under control before it became a threat to any homes or businesses early Sunday morning, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

The 4 to 5 acre plot of land was bordered by homes on the south end, but firefighters stopped the blaze from spreading before it became a threat, according to the department.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is not known.

