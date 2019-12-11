Dallas

‘We’re Still Here!’ Dallas Businesses Hit by Tornadoes Invite Customers Back

Thursday, stores in Preston Royal Village will host a 'Sip and Shop' event. They're inviting customers back to business that have reopened since the tornado.

By Meredith Yeomans

NBCUniversal, Inc.

"We're still here!"

That's the message from some Dallas businesses damaged by the October tornadoes.

Those businesses are working hard to get things back to normal.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Lewisville 16 mins ago

2 Drivers Hospitalized After T-Bone Crash in Lewisville

Dallas 2 hours ago

Gov. Abbott to Reflect on 2019 in State of the State Address

At Royal China in Preston Hollow, customers are on a first name basis. George Kao's parents opened the restaurant 45 years ago.

He said it would take more than a tornado to take it out.

“Business got interrupted for nine days,” Kao said.

Like his, many businesses in Preston Royal Village have reopened.

The Toy Maven had to temporarily relocate and the dining room of Cantina Laredo is still drenched.

“We've received a lot of calls from our customers, hoping that we're going to be open and then it doesn't happen. That's the most frustrating part,” owner Victor Johnston said.

Johnston said he’s waiting on his insurance company to settle his claim, and it would be a few more weeks until he could reopen.

He said he hoped customers return too.

“Please, definitely, we don't have another restaurant,” Johnston said.

A reminder that things could be worse is right across Royal Lane.

Dozens of businesses were damaged so badly, they'll be out of commission for months.

“That's unimaginable, devastating,” Kao said.

Thursday, businesses that have reopened are inviting customers back to sip, shop and show support for a place that brings a community to the table.

The "Sip and Shop" event is from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Preston Royal Village.

There will be food, drinks and live music. The event is free.

Saturday, a local church said it would canvas neighborhoods damaged by the tornadoes giving out food, household goods and spreading hope for the holidays.

This article tagged under:

Dallastornadopreston royal shopping center
Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us