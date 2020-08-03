Dallas-Fort Worth

Wells Fargo and North Texas Food Bank to Provide 87,500 Meals for Families in Dallas-Fort Worth Area

The food distribution will take place every other Monday for a total of five weeks

The largest North Texas mobile food pantry yet in this coronavirus disaster was staged Thursday at Dallas Fair Park by the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB)
The Wells Fargo Drive-Up Food Bank and the North Texas Food Bank have partnered to provide 87,500 meals to families in Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The food distribution will take place every other Monday from Aug. 3 to Sept. 28. The distribution will last for a total of five weeks.

Individuals will drive to the food bank, remain inside their vehicles, and open their trunks so volunteers can place groceries directly inside the vehicles.

Families must be inside a vehicle in order to receive groceries. No walk-ups can be served.

According to Wells Fargo, more than 500 people are expected to seek assistance each week. Staff and volunteers from North Texas Food Bank will distribute the groceries.

The food distributions will occur at Wells Fargo Auto, located at 6051 North State Highway 161 in Irving.

Here is when the food distributions will occur:

  • Monday, Aug. 3, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
  • Monday, Aug. 17, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
  • Monday, Aug. 31, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
  • Monday, Sept. 14, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
  • Monday, Sept. 28, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

According to Wells Fargo, the bank is committed to helping local communities during challenging times like the current COVID-19 pandemic.

"As the needs continue to rise due to COVID-19, it is important to continue to provide healthy foods for our neighbors in need," Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank, said. "We are grateful to the team at Wells Fargo for supporting the NTFB via financial support during this critical time. Their sponsorship of our Mobile Pantry efforts will provide over 87,000 healthy meals for our hungry neighbors."

The bank is underwriting the meals and hosting food distribution in more than 20 cities across the country this summer.

Wells Fargo said the overall goal of the program is to provide more than 50 million meals nationally.

"No one should have to choose between feeding their family or other basic necessities," Tanya Sanders, Head of Retail Underwriting and Fulfillment for Wells Fargo Auto, said. "Wells Fargo has a long-standing commitment to help our local communities-especially during challenging times. We are glad to bring nourishment for many families and hope this modest gesture lifts spirits and reminds people that they are not alone."

