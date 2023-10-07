Welcome, Delaney! Mom goes into labor during Cowboys-Patriots game

The Waterman family has a fantastic story to tell!

While attending the Dallas Cowboys vs New England Patriots game, Haley Waterman unexpectedly went into labor during the second quarter.

However, the story has a happy ending the following day, on Monday, Oct. 2, at 4:11 a.m.

Haley gave birth to a beautiful baby girl named Delaney, who weighed seven pounds, 11 ounces and was 21 inches long.

According to Haley's Facebook post, Delaney is perfect and healthy, which is fantastic news worth sharing!

Interestingly, Delaney was born into a divided house, with her mom being a Cowboys fan and her dad being a Patriots fan.

It is worth anticipating that there will be some exciting football conversations worth following at their home!