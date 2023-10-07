Dallas Cowboys

Welcome, Delaney! Mom goes into labor during Cowboys-Patriots game

Delaney's mom is a Cowboys fan, and her father is a Patriots fan

By NBCDFW Staff

Haley Waterman

The Waterman family has a fantastic story to tell!

While attending the Dallas Cowboys vs New England Patriots game, Haley Waterman unexpectedly went into labor during the second quarter.

However, the story has a happy ending the following day, on Monday, Oct. 2, at 4:11 a.m.

Haley gave birth to a beautiful baby girl named Delaney, who weighed seven pounds, 11 ounces and was 21 inches long.

According to Haley's Facebook post, Delaney is perfect and healthy, which is fantastic news worth sharing!

Interestingly, Delaney was born into a divided house, with her mom being a Cowboys fan and her dad being a Patriots fan.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

THE COLONY 3 hours ago

Kim handles the wind and chill for 70 to build 5-shot lead on LPGA

Lewisville 4 hours ago

Lewisville PD releases name of teenage boy fatally shot on E. Round Grove Road

It is worth anticipating that there will be some exciting football conversations worth following at their home!

This article tagged under:

Dallas CowboysDallasNorth Texas
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us