Welch Foundation Gives $10 Million in Grants for Research Funding at North Texas Universities

Six Dallas-Fort Worth universities received a total of over $10 million in funding from 42 grants awarded by the Welch Foundation for chemical research.

The Welch Foundation, a Houston non-profit focused on the advancement of chemistry through grants and support for chemistry programs in Texas, announced its 2021 recipients Thursday.

The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of North Texas, Baylor University, Southern Methodist University and Texas Christian University were the six universities in the Metroplex to be awarded grants.

A total of 94 grants were awarded with a total funding of almost $23 million.

The foundation highlighted two North Texas professors who received grants:

  • Baylor Assistant Professor and Cancer Research Scholar Leila Romero for exploring modes of asymmetric catalysis and training young graduate students
  • The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center Assistant Professor Dr. Xiao-Chen Bai for her lab's studies on the understanding of receptor tyrosine kinases, which could help develop novel strategies in cancer therapies

"Ongoing basic chemical research is critical and provides the building blocks to help solve current and future problems," said Adam Kuspa, President of The Welch Foundation, in the press release. "Funding from The Welch Foundation is a valuable resource to Texas institutions. It helps set our state's researchers apart from others and we look forward to seeing what invaluable scientific contributions come from this year's grant recipients."

