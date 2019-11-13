Weeks After Tornado, Cleanup Far From Over in Northwest Dallas

Residents on Rickshaw in Northwest Dallas continued cleanup Wednesday, more than three weeks after the tornado

By Jack Highberger

Three weeks after an EF-3 tornado devastated portions of Northwest Dallas, there is much work left to be done.

"It's heartbreaking. That's the word that comes to mind," resident Mathew Smith said. "It's heartbreaking."

Smith lives on hard-hit Rickshaw Drive and is among the few renters on the street left after the storm.

"It does feel like it has been forgotten, but it's one of those things where you have to stick together and those that are left, hey we are going to make through this," Smith said.

A few blocks away, homeowner Tricia Pittman spent Wednesday moving out damaged furniture and preparing for what she hoped would soon be repair work.

"It feels like a long time, but not a lot has happened in that time it feels like," she said.

Pittman and Smith praised the city of Dallas for their help with trash pickup and other services, but both acknowledged the process of bouncing back was far from complete.

"You don't want anybody to go through this," Smith said.

