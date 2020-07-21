Weekly Dozens of North Texas Mayors Meet to Strategize in COVID-19 Era

The ever-evolving battle against the spread of COVID-19 has become a true regional effort. Dozens of North Texas mayors hold a weekly call to compare notes and strategize ways to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a golden opportunity for us to make this as regional as possible and just to share best practices,” Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said. “People don’t live in one city and never go to another. They live one place, work one place – when they go out to eat go somewhere else.”

Price and Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer co-chair the North Texas Regional Mayor’s Group.

Upwards of 40 mayors participate from several cities in a number of counties including Tarrant, Dallas, Collin, Denton, Ellis, Parker and Hood counties.

“Nobody’s been through a pandemic like this before,” Price said. “It really does just give you a chance to talk to other mayors on the front line and say I’m not the only one that’s going nuts here.”

The group usually welcomes an expert to give information about certain topics. Recent discussions have surrounded outdoor event orders and sales tax predictions.

“When the governor issues a new order, we get a chance to dissect his order and be sure that everybody is interpreting it close to the same way,” Price said.