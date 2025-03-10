Weekend hailstorm effectively cancels Tulipalooza in Waxahachie

You can't do anything about the weather. Organizers of the Tulipalooza Festival in Waxahachie know that all too well after a weekend hailstorm destroyed its tulip field at peak bloom.

"You can see there's nothing left," Tulipalooza General Manager Bill Van Houten said. "There's not a flower left. Every flower that was visible Friday when you were here is now gone."

On Friday visitors took photos in a field of tulip dreams. Bright pops of yellow, red, coral, and purple dotted a field in Getzendaner Park.

"So a year's worth of preparation is all gone in no time," Van Houten said. "The saddest part about this whole event, if you will, is this was supposed to have been charity weekend, with 50% of every ticket bought online going to 8 local charities."

Those charities were To Be Like Me, Special Olympics of Texas, Lonestar Easterseals Texas, Hope Health, First Look Center, Runnin' Free Ranch, Waxahachie Senior Activity Center, and Waxahachie CARE Services.

"Well, we're a small nonprofit, so any loss is a significant loss to us," Waxahachie CARE Services Operations Director Wade Holman said.

Holman was out early Saturday morning to look at the damage from the storm.

"There was a blanket of hail on the road, and I could tell from the trees and everything that it was gonna be really bad," Holman said. "But when I pulled in and saw total devastation... ah, I don't think I have the words to describe what that felt like. It was devastating."

Organizers were meeting with city representatives Monday afternoon and assessing where to go from here.

"Mother Nature is not our friend, as you can tell, but I'll be nice about it," Van Houten said light-heartedly. "We'll survive, but it's been hard."

Because charity weekend didn't happen, Tulipalooza set up a way to donate on its website, here. Some tickets were purchased in advance. For questions you can email through the website or reach out through Facebook.