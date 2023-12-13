Wednesday marks one year since 16 tornadoes hit North Texas

Wednesday marks one year since 16 tornadoes were spun out of a strong storm system that pushed through North Texas on Dec. 13, 2022.

Two of those tornadoes touched down in Grapevine, doing damage to about 40 buildings and injuring at least five people.

“I was actually off that day. I was with my family, not really worrying too much about the weather. I knew we had a potential for severe storms, but it ended up being an extremely active day,” said Juan Hernandez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. “We live in tornado alley. You think springtime is when we expect the tornadoes out here, but as I tell everyone, ‘Tornadoes happen all year round.’”

NBC 5 News Storm damage inside a Sam's Club in Grapevine, Texas, Dec. 13, 2022.

Two of the biggest businesses in Grapevine sustained damage – the Sam’s Club along State Highway 114, and the Grapevine Mills mall. But the results of that damage could not be more different.

The first tornado that hit Grapevine tore two, large holes in the roof of the Sam’s Club, causing significant damage inside of the store. Months later, the company announced that, because of the extent of the damage, the Sam’s Club would remain closed permanently.

A few miles east, the second tornado, a brief EF-1, hit Grapevine Mills. The tornado tore multiple air conditioning units off the mall’s roof, smashed skylights above the food court, and caused water damage inside multiple stores.

Jon lorquet Photos of Storm damage to Grapevine mall food court

But aside from the initial damage cleanup, the mall has remained open for business.

“We're proud of our team and retailers for all the work they have done to ensure that Grapevine Mills remains a safe and welcoming environment for shoppers and employees,” mall management noted in a statement to NBC 5. “While we have made a lot of progress, there are still some repairs underway. Thankfully this ongoing work is not disruptive to our shopping experience.”