Weatherford pie shop set to close after 90 years in business

Before the sun came up, the line stretched out the door outside Hutch's Pie & Sandwich Shop in Weatherford.

"I walked in the door at 6:04," Travis Alford said more than an hour later. "I'm halfway through, but it's worth it!"

Hutch's opened in Weatherford in 1935, selling fried pies that people still wait in line for today.

"90 years is a crazy long time," regular customer Cara Sullivan said. "When I heard that I was like, oh wow!"

"When I come to the door they usually have it sitting out by the time I get to the counter," regular customer Ralph Graf said. Graf is one year older than Hutch's. "I'm 91!"

"History," Alford said. "That's why a lot of people are here. They want to get a little bit more of history before they shut the doors."

On Saturday, February 15, Hutch's Pie and Sandwich Shop will serve its last pie."

"It's been my life, right? Like, my whole life has revolved around this place, and it's just time for me to do something else," owner Blair Nicole said. Her grandfather started the business. "This was a really hard decision for me. I raised my kids here essentially, and I'm gonna miss people. I love these people."

Inside the crowded shop on Friday, customers waited patiently, some for hours, to get their pies.

"I was sad to hear they were closing, and I was like, oh, I gotta bring my little girl," Sullivan said pointing to 2-year-old Emma. "First pie ever, ever in her entire life!"

90 years in business is about more than good pies; it's about good people.

"They're very sweet, nice to me," Graf said. "It's like family."

"I've made a difference in their life, and they're showing that appreciation and that really hits me," Blair Nicole said. "Thank you everybody for everything. I'll miss y'all!"

Saturday, February 15 is the last day for Hutch's Pie & Sandwich Shop at 145 College Park Dr. in Weatherford. It opens at 6:00 a.m. and will close when the pies are gone.