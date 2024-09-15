Parker County

Student arrested then threats cause evacuation at Weatherford HS dance

A student got into an altercation with an administrator and was arrested at the homecoming dance

By NBCDFW Staff

During the homecoming dance at Weatherford High School, one student was arrested and the event was evacuated due to threats Saturday night.

Off-duty Weatherford Police Officers were working security at the dance when at approximately 8:34 p.m. officers saw an administrator in an altercation with a 17-year-old student. The student was reported to have been smoking a THC vape on the dance floor, according to the WPD officers.

The officers arrested and removed the student from the building, preparing them for transport. The school administrator received minor injuries, according to the report.

At approximately 8:48 p.m. officers at the dance were told that someone had a gun. Officers responded by requesting assistance from patrol and EMS was staged nearby, police say.

School administrators began evacuating the school while officers searched the building and surrounding areas. Police say no weapons or evidence of a weapon were found.

The campus security and officers reviewed surveillance video and did not see any weapons.

