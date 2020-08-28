Weatherford

Weatherford College Investigating ‘Political Comment' Allegation Against Faculty Member

The school said it will not address the specific incident or instructor publicly, but it will take the issue seriously and address it as quickly as possible

Weatherford College

Weatherford College is investigating an allegation regarding political comments made by a faculty member teaching a dual credit course in an area high school.

According to Weatherford College, the aim of college-level coursework is to teach the material toward measurable learning outcomes and not to espouse any particular political viewpoint.

The school's Employee Procedures Manual states that "we will not engage in conduct that denigrates or shows hostility toward any individual…that creates an intimidating, hostile, or offensive academic environment," Weatherford College said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 20 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Irving Aug 26

Yaser Said, Taxi Driver Accused of Killing Teen Daughters in 2008, Caught in North Texas

The school said it will not address the specific incident or instructor publicly, but it will take the issue seriously and address it as quickly as possible.

This article tagged under:

WeatherfordWeatherford College
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us