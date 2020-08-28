Weatherford College Investigating ‘Political Comment' Allegation Against Faculty Member

Weatherford College is investigating an allegation regarding political comments made by a faculty member teaching a dual credit course in an area high school.

According to Weatherford College, the aim of college-level coursework is to teach the material toward measurable learning outcomes and not to espouse any particular political viewpoint.

The school's Employee Procedures Manual states that "we will not engage in conduct that denigrates or shows hostility toward any individual…that creates an intimidating, hostile, or offensive academic environment," Weatherford College said.

The school said it will not address the specific incident or instructor publicly, but it will take the issue seriously and address it as quickly as possible.