Weatherford boy checks off bucket list item with Make-A-Wish North Texas

Ty Hudson's bedroom at his home in Weatherford is filled with all things sports; signed baseballs, trading cards, jerseys, and more.

"That's LeBron James rookie," Hudson said pointing to a card on a corkboard filled with cards. "This one's from Cal Ripken Jr...just players I known, players I think are some of the greats."

Sports seems to be in Hudson's DNA, but so is something else.

"He has cystic fibrosis," Ty's mom Angie Hudson said. "We didn't know anybody in our families that had it, so it was a complete shock."

Hudson was born with a chronic lung disease that requires daily treatments to clear his lungs, and expensive medication to help him digest food. His doctor nominated him for Make-A-Wish North Texas.

"So we grant wishes for kids with critical illness," Make-A-Wish North Texas Wish Discovery Manager Caitlin Leal said. "So Ty came to us and requested to go to the National Trading Card Convention or the National Sports Card Convention in Ohio, and it was definitely the first time we’ve ever had that wish!"

That's because about half of the wishes Make-A-Wish North Texas grants over its 161-county range are to go to Disney World.

"I feel like too many people go to that," Hudson said. "And I wanted to go somewhere, like, different."

Somewhere like Cleveland, Ohio, where the convention was held. Fanatics teamed with Make-A-Wish North Texas to set everything up. Hudson met some of his sports heroes like Michael Irvin, Reggie Jackson, Pete Rose, Cal Ripken, Jr., and more.

"After we met Jerry Rice...he was like, Dad, my knees were trembling," Ty's dad Case Hudson said before getting choked up about the trip. "Anything you can give to send another child..."

Make-A-Wish North Texas granted 138 wishes between April and June through donations to help fulfill wishes for kids like Ty Hudson.

"I just don't want to be, like, held back from the things I could possibly do," Hudson said.

His 'Wish Trip' was a homerun.