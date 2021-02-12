Weather Has Grocery, Home Improvement Stores Prepping for Brisk Business

Shopping lists might be a little longer as North Texans prepare to hibernate from the cold and potentially dangerous weather forecast over the next week.

"It feels almost like Christmas week," Fort Worth Central Market General Manager Austin Jourde said. "That's the kind of business we're doing."

Jourde said Central Market was already planning for a busy weekend with the Valentine's Day holiday. The weather just added to it.

"You think of warm, comfort foods. That's what they really buy for, so we're bringing those ingredients and we're doubling down on all those key types of ingredients," he said. "If we run out of anything, we probably won't run out of those ingredients that you really want right now."

Jourde said Central Market was stocking up on bottled water in anticipation of some people having to deal with burst pipes.

Kroger stores also anticipated heavy volume at stores, as shoppers get a jump on the bad weather.

These days, you don't have to go to the grocery store to fill the grocery list. The store can come right to your door.

"A lot of deliveries out," Walmart Plus delivery driver Jordan Tennison said. "Essential workers, you know we have to do what we do and get people what they need."

At Lowe's in West Plano, employees have been stocking up on cold weather and emergency supplies.

"We have our faucet covers. That's the biggest thing," Manager Michael Naro said showing a styrofoam cover for an outdoor spigot.

Naro said there were some hacks people could use if they can't find items they need. Pool salt works well to melt ice and a putty knife can double as an ice scraper, he said. He said Lowe's was also preparing for the aftermath of bad weather, making sure the store had chainsaws to cut downed tree limbs.

"Check on your neighbor," Naro said. "There's a lot of opportunities out there to make sure someone to the left and right of you, you might be able to help."