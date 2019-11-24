Weather Could Impact Travel Before Thanksgiving Day

S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts

The year's biggest week of travel is upon us and it looks like Mother Nature is going to throw a few curveballs our way as we get closer to Thanksgiving Day.

Outside of some gusty winds Tuesday, it will generally be quiet and warm with highs in the 70s. A potent cold front will move across North Texas late Tuesday. That front will drop most of us a good 20 to 25 degrees on Wednesday.

Only low rain chances are showing up Tuesday and Wednesday in North Texas. However, if you're traveling north, widespread snow is causing travel problems from Colorado into Kansas, Nebraska, and the Dakotas. Another system will impact travel condtions out west on Wednesday. That's the one that will give us chilly and wet weather on Thanksgiving Day.

Thursday is shaping up to be a cold, wet day with temperatures staying in the 40s to lower 50s all day long. Don't expect many breaks in the rain during the day Thursday. The rain should begin to taper off Thursday night.

We can't let our guard down Friday, either. A strong storm system will be hanging out to the west of us and we will see a surge of warm, humid air quickly move into North Texas. There is a possibility that the ingredients could come together for some stronger storms Friday afternoon and evening.

Please check back for updates and make sure you're staying WEATHER AWARE.

