WeAreDallas FIFA World Cup 2026 Brand Unveiled

The unveiling of the #WeAreDallas brand is considered a major milestone as the countdown to the world’s biggest sporting event continues.

“The #WeAreDallas brand launch is a milestone moment for the City of Dallas as the excitement and anticipation continues to grow for FIFA World Cup 2026,” Dallas Sports Commission Executive Director Monica Paul said. “Every #WeAreDallas benchmark that follows will allow our region to shine in the global spotlight as we continue the march to 2026.”

#WeAreDallas is one of 16 custom Host City brands developed by FIFA to unite fans across North Texas as anticipation for the World Cup continues to build. They say the campaign will have portraits of North Texas places, faces and special FIFA World Cup stories that make Dallas unique as a Host City.

The official unveiling event will happen at the AT&T headquarters in downtown Dallas with FC Dallas President Dan Hunt, Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones and Paul will all be on hand as they officially launch the brand. They will do the launch with 15 area youth soccer players wearing newly branded World Cup apparel. Fan activities will also follow.

“We are three years away from the return of the FIFA World Cup to North Texas,” Dan Hunt said. “The #WeAreDallas brand launch continues the legacy of Dallas’ involvement with the greatest sporting event in the world. We are Dallas. We are excited. We are ready to show the world how we will flourish on the international stage.”

Hunt has been instrumental in getting the FIFA World Cup back to Dallas with a full court press campaign as to why North Texas is the perfect place to host such an event.

The World Cup is the biggest single-sport event of all time. The new tournament format will see 48 teams in 104 matches in 16 host cities across three countries.

Before the events in Dallas, FIFA announced the overall brand campaign in Los Angeles for the U.S., North America and the world called #WeAre26.

Other Host Cities that unveiled their Official Brand today include Atlanta, Boston, Guadalajara, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, Monterrey, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver.