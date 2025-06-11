The company known for its driverless ride-hail service will have some of its vehicles on Dallas roads in the coming weeks.

The company told NBC-5 drivers may see fully autonomous Waymo vehicles, with humans behind the wheel, driving through what the company calls the most complex parts of the city.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“Folks will see us driving across the area from South Dallas and Bishop Arts District to Love Field,” a spokesperson said.

The company said its vehicles, with drivers, will be visible on parts of Interstate 35E, Interstate 45, Interstate 30 and U.S. Highway 75.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Waymo said the first phase of its road trip through 10 U.S. cities, including Houston and San Antonio, will conclude later this summer, according to the company.

A Waymo demonstration vehicle was parked in front of Dallas City Hall on Wednesday.

Waymo currently offers ride-hail service in Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Austin.

“Like other visitors to Dallas, we can't wait to take in the sights, immerse ourselves in the city's distinct driving culture, and meet with locals,” a spokesperson said.

“We're also committed to being good neighbors while we're in town, we collaborate closely with the communities and policymakers across all the cities where we drive.”