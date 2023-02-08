Waxahachie Man Runs 7 Marathons in 7 Days on 7 Continents

When Paul Box of Waxahachie landed at DFW International Airport Wednesday afternoon, he wasn't quite sure what time or day it was.

"I'm tired," Box said. "I just ran the World Marathon Challenge, which is 7 marathons in 7 days on 7 different continents."

Box applied for the extreme athletic challenge after hearing about it at the Boston Marathon.

"In the running world, this has got to be something similar to climbing Mount Everest," Box said. "As soon as the race was over, we'd head back to the airport, we'd get on our plane, and we'd take off to the next location."

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The World Marathon Challenge started in Antarctica, where runners faced -11 degree weather with 40 mph wind gusts. Box ran his slowest of the 7 marathons there, crossing the finish line in 3 hours and 54 minutes.

"It was brutal," Box said scrolling through photos on his phone. "It was the hardest race I've ever done."

From Antarctica, the World Marathon Challenge went to Africa, Australia, Europe, South America, and then finished in North America in Miami.

"It's the feeling of feeling halfway dead and fully alive at the same time," Box said quoting a fellow runner. "Dan, he was 80 years old from Oklahoma."

All those miles on the road and snow helped Box learn something about himself.

"That our bodies are stronger than we can ever imagine, that they are capable of doing things that seem ridiculous," Box said. "My hope is that my daughters learn to adventure in life. I mean, there's an adventure waiting for all of us, you just have to go find it!"

Box placed 3rd overall in the World Marathon Challenge. His next planned marathon is the Boston Marathon in April. "If I don't find another one to do before then," Box said smiling.