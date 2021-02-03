Waxahachie Man Charged in Connection With Death of Carrollton Woman

Carrollton Police have charged a 43-year-old Waxahachie man with murder in connection with the shooting death of a 38-year-old Carrollton woman in December.

Kevion Ramon Wills was arrested without incident on Tuesday at 1721 South Interstate Highway 35 East in Waxahachie and and charged in the death of Quashana Hobbs, police said.

According to the Carrollton Police Department, officers were called to 3420 Country Square Drive on Dec. 18 where a friend found Hobbs dead in her apartment.

Hobbs died of a single gunshot to the head, police said.

Police said that during the police investigation into the shooting, officers were led to Wills, one of the victim's acquaintances,

Wills is now held in the Carrollton City Jail on $1,000,000 bond.