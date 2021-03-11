Waxahachie Man Accused of Possession of Child Pornography

The Ellis County Sheriff's Office says a Waxahachie man was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of child pornography.

Investigators said they were tipped off that a specific IP address had been used to access a social media platform and upload and download videos and images of what appeared to be children involved in sexual acts.

The IP address was tracked and a search warrant secured for a home on the 10000 block of Baucum Road. Inside the home officials said they found more than 100 images of child pornography on electronic devices linked to 46-year-old Jeremy Michael Lawson.

Ellis County Sheriff's Department

Lawson was arrested and is currently being held in the Ellis County Jail on $500,000 bond for a charge of possession of child pornography with the intent to promote. It's not clear if he's obtained an attorney and a trial date is not known.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The case was investigated by the Ellis County Sheriff's Department along with Special Agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security.