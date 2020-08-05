Waxahachie

Waxahachie Firefighter Arrested, Charged with Taking Non-Consensual Photos of Men

Glenn Morrill resigned from the fire department on Monday

A Waxahachie Firefighter has been arrested and charged with invasive visual recording, according to Waxahachie police.

According to police, officers were dispatched to Home Depot in reference to a suspicious subject that was suspected of taking non-consensual photos of male patrons in the restroom.

When they arrived, officers identified the subject as 45-year-old Glenn Morrill.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 10 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas 6 hours ago

Areas in Dallas to be Sprayed for West Nile Virus

Further investigation showed that at least one photo had been taken without the other person's consent.

Police said Morrill was employed as a firefighter for the City of Waxahachie and had been out on medical leave for several weeks. He resigned from the fire department on Monday.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Elizabeth Glidewell at 469-309-4400.

This article tagged under:

Waxahachiewaxahachie fire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us