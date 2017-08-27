Water Rescues Continue in Friendswood, South of Houston

Since before sunup, the waters have been rising around homes in Friendswood.

In a neighborhood off Farm-to-Market Road 518, homes are now only reachable by boat.

"There are homes all back there and there are probably about 300 people that are trapped," said one man who had been rescued from his home.

First responders and strangers have been arriving with boats and kayaks to check on people and help families escape the floodwaters.

Our cameras caught one family being carried to dry land, clutching their toddler and a few possessions.

"It wasn't long after we woke up we wanted to get out [of our home]. Folks down the street flooded it out and by the time we left it was knocking at the front door," said one man who was saved by Friendswood first responders.

Ve Tran carried her dog through waist deep water to escape the floodwaters rising around her home.

Then, she waited as rescuers followed with her husband and 3-year-old son in a boat.

"It's just nerveracking. You see the water come up, come up, come up and you're making sure your family is safe," Tran said.



She had hoped to stay in their home but as the hours dragged on the rain never let up.

"Just praying that this rain will stop. Please, stop. We just kept watching it come into the home and finally I said, 'We're given up. We're giving up staying home.'" said Tran.

Still, she considers herself lucky. She has her family and a safe place to go.

"It's pretty awful but you have to keep thinking that there are people in Houston who are worse off than us."

NBC 5 and Kroger are teaming up to get help with the relief effort for the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey. Visit your neighborhood Kroger and make a monetary donation to the American Red Cross at Kroger's check-out registers. All of the money will go to the Red Cross Disaster Relief. The American Red Cross is working around the clock to help those in need by providing food, shelter and emotional support for the people whose lives have been disrupted. Visit RedCross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS for more information on the relief efforts.

Other ways to help the victims of Hurricane/TS Harvey:

DONATE MONEY

The Salvation Army is also accepting financial donations. Salvation Army 1-800-SAL-ARMY (725-2769) HelpSalvArmy.org

DONATE BLOOD

Carter BloodCare will send blood donations to its partners affected by Hurricane Harvey. 1-877-571-1000. Text DONATE4LIFE to 444-999

HELP PETS

SPCA of Texas is expecting 300 cats and dogs to come to North Texas. The agendy is asking for donations of cat litter, litter boxes, towels, blankets, treats, toys and newspaper. Donations can be dropped off at the following two locations: SPCA of Texas Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center at 2400 Lone Star Drive in Dallas and the SPCA of Texas at 8411 Stacy Road in McKinney. Monetary donations can be made online at SPCA.org/gift