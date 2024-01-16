Water main breaks causing icy roads in Dallas, Fort Worth

A water main break at Woodall Rodgers westbound at Pearl St. has shut down the exit.

Crews were sent to the area at about 2:15 a.m. and don't know when repairs will be finished, according to a report.

The water spreading on the road has started to freeze due to temperatures. Officials are unsure if this will impact water pressure in the area.

Tarrant County is experiencing several water main breaks across the city, according to a city map.

One of the biggest incidents is on 35W at Felix St. where the street is shut down due to the threat of ice.