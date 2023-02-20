Eastbound Interstate 30 Begins to Reopen After Fort Worth Water Main Break Causes Shutdown

At least eastbound two lanes of Interstate 30 in Fort Worth have reopened after a water main break completely shut down the roadway at Oakland Boulevard.

According to officials, the water in the area has begun receding.

Early Monday morning, water spilled onto the eastbound lanes of I-30 and created a large puddle off to the side of the highway.

All of the westbound lanes as well as the eastbound service road are open in spike of the flooding.

North Texans traveling towards Arlington from Fort Worth could experience issues getting to work on Monday morning as traffic is backed up towards the Fort Worth mix master.

The water main break also caused delays on I-35W due to the way the highways are connected.

TxDOT officials are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.