Watchdog: Your Phone Bill Will Increase in September

Attention all Texans who use a cell phone or landline: The Watchdog has bad news.
Starting with September’s phone bill, your bill is going up.
I can’t provide a specific number for you except to say that all Texas phone users are about to contribute to a $210 million fund to pay a backlog of debt owed to rural telephone companies and phone co-ops.
Although I can’t be specific about your increase, I can show you below how to get an estimate of your particular price jump.
In my case, the increase for this surcharge — called the Texas Universal Service Fund — will boost the USF fee on my bill from $2 a month to $14.
Click here to read more about the increase from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.