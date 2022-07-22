Watchdog: Your Phone Bill Will Increase in September

Attention all Texans who use a cell phone or landline: The Watchdog has bad news.

Starting with September’s phone bill, your bill is going up.

I can’t provide a specific number for you except to say that all Texas phone users are about to contribute to a $210 million fund to pay a backlog of debt owed to rural telephone companies and phone co-ops.

Although I can’t be specific about your increase, I can show you below how to get an estimate of your particular price jump.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

In my case, the increase for this surcharge — called the Texas Universal Service Fund — will boost the USF fee on my bill from $2 a month to $14.

Click here to read more about the increase from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.