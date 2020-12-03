Watchdog: ‘Likelihood of Wrongdoing' by Trump Appointees Overseeing VOA

A federal judge last month ordered Michael Pack to stop interfering in the newsrooms of VOA and other media outlets

Michael Pack at a Senate nomination hearing on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.
U.S. Senate

A federal watchdog agency has found "a substantial likelihood of wrongdoing" by Trump administration appointees who oversee the Voice of America and other U.S.-funded media outlets.

The finding from the U.S. Office of Special Counsel, an independent government agency charged with safeguarding federal employees' rights, marks the latest rebuke of Michael Pack, who President Donald Trump appointed to run the U.S. Agency for Global Media, the parent agency to VOA and other broadcasters.

A federal judge last month ordered Pack to stop interfering in the newsrooms of VOA and other media outlets and found that he had jeopardized the First Amendment rights of journalists that his office had targeted for investigation.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Arlington homicide 7 mins ago

Arlington Teen Charged in Double-Fatal Shooting Says Someone Pulled a Gun on His Father

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us