WATCH: Red-Tailed Hawk Family, Chick Nests Over Irving Highway

Look for the video below -- but be warned, it may be dinner time.

Once again red-tailed hawks have nested near a TxDOT camera in Irving, giving North Texans a rare, up close view of baby hawks hatching and being fed.

The camera at State Highway 114 at Rochelle Boulevard has been home to a family of hawks dating back until at least 2016. Preservationtree.com says it's common for a family of hawks to use the same nesting spot year after year.

From time to time we'll be streaming the same feed below -- but be warned, while most of the time you'll see a hawk and its cute chick, mom and dad could also be feeding their eyas rats, rabbits, or whatever else they catch and tear apart for dinner. Hawks are known to also eat squirrels, snakes, bats, frogs and other birds -- you never know what's for dinner.

Eyas is the name for an unfledged (unfeathered) nestling hawk not yet ready for flight. The eyas can leave the nest 6-7 weeks after hatching, according to audubon.org, but are not capable of strong flight for another couple of weeks after that.

If you see a traffic report in the stream above, the hawks will return soon. If our stream is not active above, the best way to see the baby hawk is on TxDOT's website (click here). When the camera isn't monitoring traffic conditions, it's facing the new family.

