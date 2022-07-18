Wildfire Near Possum Kingdom Lake Forces Evacuations Monday

Live video will appear in the player above.

A wildfire forced the evacuation of dozens of homes Monday near Possum Kingdom Lake in Palo Pinto County, authorities say.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said its crews are gathering details Monday afternoon on the fire along the northern edge of the lake. At least 200 acres are believed to have been scorched so far with no containment.

Initial reports indicated the fire was very active and about 50 homes were being evacuated Monday.

Dramatic pictures posted on social media showed flames and smoke rising from the green vegetation near several homes. A tweet from the forest service appeared to show the fire burning along Farm-to-Market Road 1148.

There were no reports of injuries or damaged buildings as of Monday afternoon.

Authorities have ordered additional resources to help contain the fire.

It's not yet clear how it was started.

Possum Kingdom Lake is located about 80 miles west of Fort Worth.