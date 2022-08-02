WATCH LIVE: Trial Begins for Former Most-Wanted Fugitive Accused of Killing His Teen Daughters

The capital murder trial of Yaser Abdel Said, a cab driver from Lewisville who was arrested in August 2020 and accused of murdering his two teenage daughters in a purported "honor killing," begins Tuesday in Dallas.

The jury was seated Monday.

Said went into hiding in 2008 after investigators said he took his daughters, 18-year-old Amina and 17-year-old Sarah, to Irving under the guise of getting something to eat.

The two teens and their mother had returned to Said's home the day before after trying to escape what they said was a life of abuse under Said's controlling eye.

The girls, who were both students at Lewisville High School, were reportedly shot multiple times by their father. Their bodies were later discovered inside his cab, parked outside of an Omni hotel.

Before she died, Sarah was able to call 911 and told the operator, "Help, my dad shot me! I'm dying, I'm dying!"

According to a report from The Dallas Morning News, the girls alleged their father had sexually and physically abused them and had pulled a gun on Amina, threatening her life, after learning she had a boyfriend.

A film made about the murders, "The Price of Honor," alleges the girls were killed by their father as an "honor killing," a cultural practice where someone is killed after bringing shame on their family. The film furthers speculation the girls' father objected to his daughters living an "American lifestyle."

In August 2020 Said was arrested in Justin and two relatives were arrested in Euless. The relatives were identified by the Dallas FBI as Said's brother Yassein and his son Islam.

Both men were charged with harboring a known fugitive and are now serving time in federal prison.