Dallas police are looking for the driver who led them on a high-speed chase Thursday morning.

The chase was going through Pleasant Grove at about 10:30 a.m. when the driver bailed out of the moving vehicle and tried to escape on foot.

Dallas police were seen searching a wooded area near the Asante apartments not far from the intersection of South Jim Miller Road and Gayglen Drive.

