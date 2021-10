Police took two people into custody after a vehicle pursuit ended in Carrollton Friday afternoon.

A blue Honda sedan came to a stop at the intersection of Crosby Road and Josey Lane -- not far from R.L. Turner High School.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The chase started in Carrollton, went into North Dallas and Addison before it wound up back in Carrollton.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.