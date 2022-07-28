WATCH LIVE: Police Chase Ends in Dallas County

A driver led police on a chase across Dallas County Thursday afternoon.

Early reports from police indicate the chase began in Lancaster and ended shortly after 4 p.m. at an apartment complex in Irving.

Texas Sky Ranger caught up with the vehicle, a dark-colored Dodge Challenger with orange racing stripes, over President George Bush Turnpike in Irving. The chase continued east on Texas 183 toward Dallas, north on Loop 12 and east on Interstate 635.

At one point the driver exited the highway and drove through several side streets in the Farmers Branch area. The car pulled into a parking space at a Walmart but then speed away as officers pulled up.

NBC 5 News

The driver headed back toward Irving and bailed out of the car at an apartment complex in the 8300 block of McArthur Boulevard. Video from Texas Sky Ranger appeared to show at least one person in handcuffs at the scene.

Police have not yet confirmed what prompted the pursuit.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.