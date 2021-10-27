Watch Live Newscasts and Unique Local Content on NBC 5's New Fire TV App

A new app from NBC 5 makes it easy for more than 50 million Amazon Fire TV users to watch NBC 5's newscasts live, our daily digital newscast 'The Connection,' as well as original content created for streaming.

The new NBCDFW app brings the same great experience from our Roku and Apple TV apps to the Amazon Fire TV platform.

Through this new app, you can watch original content designed for streaming platforms, browse coverage of the biggest news stories of the day, and watch select live local newscasts.

NBC 5 has been creating original digital content for streaming such as 'Inside the Storm' which revisits some of the most remembered weather events in North Texas history as well as 'Powerless' a collection of special reports from NBC 5 Investigates looking into the electric grid crisis after the February 2021 snowstorm that left millions without electricity, more than 155 dead and property damage estimated over $100 billion.

Currently, users will find a collection of reports on the 'Changing Climate' as well as a holiday guide.

The app also delivers our state-of-the-art weather news, including the latest forecasts, live radar, the hour-by-hour forecast and the 10-day forecast.

“For some time Amazon Fire TV users have wanted NBC 5's content on their streaming device, we're excited to finally get our content – especially the content created specifically for streaming – in front of Fire TV’s 50 million users,” said Digital Director Elvira Sakmari. "We're also proud to offer Spanish language content via Telemundo 39's Fire TV app."

Click here to download the app from Amazon’s Fire TV app store -- you can initiate the download on a computer or phone, and it will load on your Fire TV device.

You can visit NBCDFW.com/Everywhere to find all the platforms NBC 5 content can be found, as well as Telemundo 39 apps.