Wise County

Mother of Athena Strand Speaks Publicly

NBC 5 News

This event has concluded and this story will be updated.

The mother of 7-year-old Athena Strand will speak at a news conference at about 11 a.m. Thursday. Live video from the news conference will appear in the player above.

Strand was abducted from in front of her home and killed on Nov. 30. Investigators said a FedEx driver who delivered a package to the girl's home has confessed to the crime.

Maitlyn Gandy will discuss the death of her daughter and address the media alongside her attorney, Benson Varghese.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"Our short-term efforts are focused on Athena's family; taking as much as we can off their plates so they can mourn her loss," said Varghese, Managing Partner of Varghese Summersett. "Our long-term goals are to thoroughly investigate how and why this happened and to hold any person or corporation accountable whose actions or inactions could have prevented this little girl's tragic death. Corporations like FedEx are welcome at our homes to bring packages to our doorsteps, not danger. We will leave no stone unturned in our quest to get answers for Athena."

Athena Strand 16 hours ago

‘It Hurts to the Very Core' Says Sheriff as Investigators Work Athena Strand Case

Wise County Dec 6

‘Remember Athena Strand': Mother's Plea at Vigil for 7-Year-Old Killed in Wise County

Fort Worth Dec 6

Judge Seals Court Documents While Community Holds Candlelight Vigils for Athena Strand

Sign up for our Breaking Newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Wise County
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us