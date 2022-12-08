Mother of Athena Strand Speaks Publicly

This event has concluded and this story will be updated.

The mother of 7-year-old Athena Strand will speak at a news conference at about 11 a.m. Thursday. Live video from the news conference will appear in the player above.

Strand was abducted from in front of her home and killed on Nov. 30. Investigators said a FedEx driver who delivered a package to the girl's home has confessed to the crime.

Maitlyn Gandy will discuss the death of her daughter and address the media alongside her attorney, Benson Varghese.

"Our short-term efforts are focused on Athena's family; taking as much as we can off their plates so they can mourn her loss," said Varghese, Managing Partner of Varghese Summersett. "Our long-term goals are to thoroughly investigate how and why this happened and to hold any person or corporation accountable whose actions or inactions could have prevented this little girl's tragic death. Corporations like FedEx are welcome at our homes to bring packages to our doorsteps, not danger. We will leave no stone unturned in our quest to get answers for Athena."