WATCH LIVE: Memorial Tuesday morning for longtime U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson

Three days of services and events honoring the life of longtime U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson continue Tuesday with her funeral service at a Dallas church.

Johnson died on New Year’s Eve at the age of 89.

Tuesday's funeral is expected to begin at 10 a.m. and will include video messages from Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Bill Clinton as well as remarks from HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge, U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, former Ambassador Ron Kirk, Texas Sen. Royce West, Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, DART board chair Gary Slagel, Dallas ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde, Alpha Kappa Alpha President and CEO Danette Anthony Reed and The Links Presiden Ethel Isaacs Williams. Closing remarks will be delivered by Lucy Baines Johnson, daughter of former President Lyndon Baines Johnson.

Remarks from the family will follow Johnson and will include statements from grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and EBJ's son Kirk Johnson.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

A eulogy will be delivered by Rev. Michael Wayne Walker, the retired pastor of Messiah Baptist Church of Brockton, Massachusetts.

NBC 5 News A hearse carrying the body of longtime U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson leaves Fair Park in Dallas for Concord Church, where a wake will be held, Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

On Monday, the memorials began with EBJ lying in state at the Hall of State in Dallas's Fair Park and ended with a wake in Southern Dallas attended by President Joe Biden.

Biden hailed her "immense courage" and called her "an icon and mentor to generations of public servants, through whom her legacy of resilience and purpose will endure."

The wake was held Monday night at Concord Church, the same place her funeral service will be held Tuesday morning.

The former congresswoman will be buried at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin on Wednesday.

PHOTOS: Mourners pay respect as former U.S. Rep Eddie Bernice Johnson lies in state

Eddie Bernice Johnson, a nurse who helped bring hundreds of millions of federal dollars to the Dallas area as the region's most powerful Democrat, was a trailblazer. Johnson was the first nurse to be elected not only to Congress but also to the Texas House in 1972 and Texas Senate in 1986.

Johnson served in the U.S. House for three decades after becoming the first registered nurse elected to Congress and the first Black chief psychiatric nurse at Dallas' Veterans Affairs hospital. She went on to become the first Black woman to chair the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, and she also led the Congressional Black Caucus. She left office in January after repeatedly delaying her retirement. Before Congress, she served in the Texas legislature.

The family of the former Dallas Congresswoman is negotiating with Baylor Scott & White over alleged medical neglect that the family claims caused her death.

Eddie Bernice Johnson spoke at the January 27, 2022 dedication of a University of North Texas at Dallas satellite office across from the VA Medical Center in Dallas where she was once a nurse.