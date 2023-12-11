WATCH LIVE: Marisela Botello murder trial continues in Dallas on Monday

Day 5 in the murder trial for Lisa Dykes, one of three people accused of killing 23-year-old Marisela Botello, continues Monday.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by NBC 5, Dallas police said Botello had flown to Dallas from Seattle to visit a friend in October 2020. Botello's family said she was last seen leaving a Deep Ellum bar on Oct. 5, 2020. Her body was found about six months later in a wooded area near Wilmer.

Three people, Lisa Dykes, Nina Marano and Charles Beltran were originally charged with murder in Botello's death. Dykes was indicted in June 2021 by a Dallas County grand jury along with Marano and Beltran, who was a person of interest in the case early on. Marano and Dykes were arrested in Florida and Beltran was taken into custody in Utah.

On Friday, the murder charge against Marano was dropped while the charge against her for tampering with a corpse remains. Her trial is still scheduled to begin on Feb. 20, 2024.

The trial for Beltran, who took the stand last week, is scheduled to begin April 15, 2024

Dykes's trial was originally expected to begin in January 2023 but was delayed after Judge Amber Givens was recused after the prosecution claimed she displayed bias toward them.

DAY 5 OF THE TRIAL

This story will be updated with details of the fifth day of the trial as the trial progresses on Monday.