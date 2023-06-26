Law enforcement officials discuss efforts to curb summer violence in Dallas

As the temperature increases in North Texas, so does the crime.

Dallas, like many other cities across the country, usually sees an uptick in violence around the summer months.

Law enforcement officials gathered to discuss ongoing efforts to curb summer gun violence on Monday morning.

At 10 a.m., United States Attorney Leigha Simonton was joined by ATF Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey Boshek and Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia.

Several local nonprofits have also made efforts to curb violent crime during the summer months.