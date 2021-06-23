Irving Man Accused in Child Sex Abuse Cases Dating Back to 1986: Police

A 46-year-old man has been arrested in connection with sex abuse cases of young children dating back 35 years, Irving police say.

Arron Von Blackwolf was arrested on multiple counts of continuous sexual abuse of young children and continuous trafficking of persons, police said.

He also faces additional charges, including possession of child pornography, which are being filed, police said.

Police said the cases involving Blackwolf, who was known as "Wolf" or Jimmy Robert "Bobby" Kelly III, date back to 1986.

During the investigation, detectives found evidence that Blackwolf had reportedly sexually assaulted or had inappropriate contact with other children, and are working to identify those people, police said.

Police are asking that anyone who was a victim to Blackwolf contact Detective King by calling 972-721-2548 or emailing kking@cityofirving.org.

Blackwolf was being held in the Dallas County jail with bail set at $225,000, according to jail records.