Watch Live: Hundreds March Through Downtown on 11th Day of Protests in Dallas

Local artists say they plan to paint "Black Lives Matter" on the plaza outside Dallas City Hall, a project approved by the city

Hundreds gathered at Dallas police headquarters Monday night -- the 11th day of protests in the city against social injustice.

During the protest, local artists said they plan to paint the plaza outside Dallas City Hall to read "Black Lives Matter," a project that is approved by the city.

In Washington, D.C. on Friday, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a ceremonial name for part of 16th Street leading to the White House: Black Lives Matter Plaza.

Washington, D.C. has re-named part of a street that leads to the White House, "Black Lives Matter Plaza," and painted those words in big, yellow letters on the pavement.

The road was painted with huge yellow letters that spelled out Black Lives Matter.

"We want to call attention today to making sure our nation is more fair and more just and that black lives and that black humanity matter in our nation," Bowser said Friday.

