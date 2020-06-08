Watch Live: Hundreds March Through Downtown on 11th Day of Protests in Dallas

Hundreds gathered at Dallas police headquarters Monday night -- the 11th day of protests in the city against social injustice.

During the protest, local artists said they plan to paint the plaza outside Dallas City Hall to read "Black Lives Matter," a project that is approved by the city.

In Washington, D.C. on Friday, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a ceremonial name for part of 16th Street leading to the White House: Black Lives Matter Plaza.

"We want to call attention today to making sure our nation is more fair and more just and that black lives and that black humanity matter in our nation," Bowser said Friday.