Watch Live: Governor Abbott in Eagle Pass, Holds Briefing on Border Security

Governor Greg Abbott toured the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) border security assets after an aerial tour of the Texas-Mexico border on Monday, in Eagle Pass.

The Governor will be joined by DPS Director Steve McCraw and Adjutant General of Texas Maj. Gen. Thomas Suelzer.

Following the tours, the Governor will hold a border security briefing and a press conference to discuss Texas' response to secure the border.

The tour comes after a federal judge in Louisiana refused to end pandemic-related restrictions on migrants seeking asylum on the southern border. The judge on Friday blocked a plan by President Joe Biden's administration to lift the restrictions.