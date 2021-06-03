Garland police were involved in a high-speed chase spanning multiple cities, through Dallas, Plano and ending in McKinney.

The chase started near the intersection of Forest Lane and Plano Road. It's believed the male driver is wanted by the Drug Enforcement Agency.

The driver led police westbound along the President George Bush Turnpike and then headed north on U.S. Highway 75 into Plano and McKinney.

Police were able to deploy spike strips on the truck, which cause the driver to lose two tires. The driver was driving slightly above legal speeds and did not make too many erratic movements.

The driver finally pulled over in McKinney and got out of the truck with his hands up. Moments later a Texas State Trooper approached the man from behind and tackled him to the ground, taking him into custody.

At this time, it is unknown what charges the man might face.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page often to get the very latest update.