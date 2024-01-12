Fort Worth PD says man shot by police reached for officer's weapon, video of shooting released

Fort Worth Police Department Chief Neil Noakes on Friday released edited, selected videos from an officer-involved shooting that occurred earlier this month and says a man shot by an officer reached for the officer's duty weapon.

The shooting took place on the 3200 block of Fargo Court after officers responded to a commercial robbery call at Vape City, a 24-hour vape shop on the 6400 block of McCart Avenue at about 4 a.m. on Jan. 7.

The vape shop employee called 911 and said a man wearing a mask took several items and smashed glass counters with the crowbar.

During a news conference Friday, police said the first officer at the scene spotted a man running through the creek bed behind the shopping center toward a residential neighborhood. The man was seen jumping a fence leading to the backyard of a home.

The officer found the man, identified by police as 37-year-old Walker Cadd, hiding in a shed in the yard.

"The officer drew his weapon and immediately began giving verbal commands for Cadd to show him his hands. Cadd refused to comply with the lone officer’s verbal commands, stating 'No!' several times," police said. "The officer called out on the radio with his exact location so assist officers could locate him. Cadd then stood up and began walking toward the officer. The officer warned Cadd multiple times that he would shoot but Cadd ignored those warnings and kept advancing directly towards the officer."

Police said when Cadd was within arm's reach of the officer he pushed him backward to create distance between them and then retreated out of the shed. Police said Cadd continued ignoring the officer's commands as he followed the officer out of the shed.

"Once outside, Cadd moved toward a large opening in the fence, which would have given him access to the neighboring residence and an opportunity to escape," police said. "To prevent Cadd’s escape, the officer reached for Cadd with his left hand to stop him. Cadd then turned toward the officer and reached toward the officer’s gun. At this point, fearing that the suspect was attempting to take his weapon, the officer fired two shots from his pistol. One shot struck Cadd in the leg."

Seconds after the shooting, a backup officer arrived and both secured Cadd and provided medical care. Cadd was transported to a local hospital by Medstar, where he was treated and released later that day.

No other injuries were reported.

Cadd was arrested and charged with theft and attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer. He remains in the Tarrant County Jail on bonds totaling $5,500. It's not clear if he's obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing by the Fort Worth Police Department's Major Case Detectives.