WATCH LIVE: Natural gas explosion rocks Fort Worth hotel, 11 injuries reported

EXPLOSION IN FORT WORTH An explosion has been reported at the W.T. Waggoner Building in Fort Worth. The building was recently remodeled as the Sandman Hotel.

Part of the building's facade was visible along 8th Street and in an adjacent parking lot. The cause of the explosion is not known.

There are reports of injuries to 11 people, including one person who is critically injured. Nine people have been hospitalized.

A suspected natural gas explosion with multiple reported injuries is being investigated at a high-rise hotel in downtown Fort Worth on Monday afternoon.

The explosion was reported at the Sandman Signature Fort Worth Hotel in the 800 block of Houston Street at about 3:45 p.m.

The ATF said they believe the explosion was caused by natural gas. The Fort Worth Fire Department, which is leading the investigation into the explosion, said they have not yet confirmed that yet.

"There is a smell of gas here in downtown. We're not sure if the smell of gas was caused from the explosion and the fire itself or if that's what caused the explosion. But that's what we're looking at."

MedStar Ambulance reported 11 injuries, including one that was critical, two that were serious and the rest were minor. MedStar said nine people were hospitalized.

Fort Worth Fire said they have firefighters inside the building searching for survivors who may be trapped.

From Texas Sky Ranger, glass and part of the building's facade from at least the first two floors on multiple sides of the building were visible along 8th Street and in a parking lot on the building's west side.

NBC 5 News An explosion is investigated at a hotel in downtown Fort Worth, on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

A man who was working in a nearby coffee shop told NBC 5 he heard the explosion and initially thought it was a clap of thunder. He said when he went outside he saw debris and white smoke coming from the building.

Another man, a valet worker was walking in the area when another valet worker told him to avoid 8th Street.

"The whole first floor, the Sandman Hotel, right next to the garage where we park our cars … it's like, everything is blown up. People coming out of the building … it was kinda scary. I don't know what to think. I was 3 to 5 seconds from turning down the street. It could have been me. I seen a lady she was walking down that street as well and she got caught up in it. It's very sad.

The explosion took place inside the W.T. Waggoner Building, a 20-story tower that sits along 8th Street between Houston and Throckmorton and was built more than 100 years ago.

Police have blocked off several blocks around the hotel and they are urging people to avoid the downtown area.

Tarrant County Judge Tim O'Hare said he has directed staff at downtown county buildings to close for the day, excluding jails and law enforcement.

Atmos Energy is at the hotel working with the fire department to turn off the gas supply.

According to the hotel, when the building first opened in 1920 the National Bank of Commerce occupied the lobby and remained until 1957. On July 10, 1979, the W.T. Waggoner Building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places and in 1985 it underwent restoration to become home to XTO Energy until 2018. In 2019, the property was acquired by Northland Properties and remodeled into the 245-room Sandman Signature Fort Worth Downtown Hotel. The CEO of Northland Properties is Dallas Stars owner Tom Gaglardi.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.