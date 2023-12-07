WATCH LIVE: Day 3 of trial continues for woman accused of murder in the death of Marisela Botello

The trial for Lisa Dykes, who is one of three people accused of killing Marisela Botello, a 23-year-old Seattle woman who went missing in Dallas in October 2020, continues on Thursday.

Botello's family said she was last seen leaving a Deep Ellum bar early on Oct. 5, 2020.

Her body was found nearly six months later, on March 24, 2021, in a wooded area in Wilmer.

Botello’s mother, Ernestina Valadez Frutos was the first to take the stand Tuesday morning. The friend, Raul Ortiz, also testified Tuesday.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by NBC 5, Dallas police said Botello had flown to Dallas from Seattle to visit a friend. Ortiz told the jury they separated outside of his apartment on Oct. 4 after a full day of eating and drinking.

During opening arguments on Tuesday morning, State prosecutor, Robin Pittman explained an alleged love triangle between the defendant, Lisa Dykes, Nina Marano, and Charles Beltran.

The trio is charged in connection to the death of Marisela Botello.

On day two of the trial, Kathy DeLeon was the first witness to testify. DeLeon was Dykes hairdresser and confidant.

“There were a lot of stories, a lot of intimate stories Lisa told me about,” DeLeon said.

DeLeon said her client slowly became someone she did not recognize.

“Back in 2016 she was a completely different person,” DeLeon said. “She's just morphing into somebody that, it was just so bizarre.

DeLeon said it was around 2018 when she noticed Dykes change her hairstyle and get multiple tattoos.

“When she met Chuck she, she kind of started changing,” Dykes said. “The first couple of times she talked about him, she kind of mentioned laughingly that he was her boy toy.”

Chuck is the name Beltran went by.

DeLeon testified about the items Dykes purchased for Beltran’s rap career and the jealousy Dykes sometimes displayed.

“She came in on a Saturday morning,” DeLeon said. “And told me that she got home from work Friday and that she caught Nina and Chuck in bed together… When she was telling me this, she said, ‘I could just kill her’.”

However, Dykes’ attorney challenged DeLeon. They said their client was investing in Beltran’s career and was aware he was an alleged womanizer.

Prosecutors also called in Dakston Stevens, a friend of Beltran. Stevens said he was familiar with the relationship between Beltran and Dykes and a love triangle with Marano.

“From what he told me, it was the sugar momma type,” Beltran said.

Stevens was with Beltran the night they met Botello.

“Her and Chuck talked for like three to five minutes,” Stevens said. “They were giggling and talking.”

The next day, Beltran went to Stevens’ apartment and told him he dropped off Beltran.

“Like 11 or noon the next day Chuck came over,” Stevens said. “He said… got some mixers and got some head in his car… He said he dropped her off by Baylor.”

Stevens was later questioned by Dykes’ attorney, Heath Harris.

“He never even told you he took her back to Mesquite, did he,” Harris said.

“Correct,” Stevens said.

“He was specific in where he had sex with her, wasn't he,” Harris said.

“Yes,” Stevens said.

“In his car,” Harris said.

“Yes,” Stevens said.

During opening arguments, Heath told the jury there was not enough evidence to prove Botello was stabbed. According to investigators, Botello was stabbed inside Dykes’ home in Mesquite.

On Wednesday, pictures of Dykes home and Beltran’s bedroom were shown to the jury.

The jury also viewed pictures of a hair tie, blue press-on nails, and the black trash bag where human remains were found in a field in Wilmer.

Dykes was indicted in June 2021 by a Dallas County grand jury along with Nina Tamar Marano and Charles Anthony Beltran, who was a person of interest in the case early on.

Marano and Dykes were arrested in Florida and Beltran was taken into custody in Utah.

Dykes's trial was originally expected to begin in January 2023 but was delayed after Judge Amber Givens was recused after the prosecution claimed she displayed bias toward them.

The trials for Marano and Beltran are scheduled for Feb. 20, 2024, and April 15, 2024, respectively.