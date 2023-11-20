Watch Live: Dallas Police to give update on shooting that injured officer

Live video will appear in the player above.

Chief Eddie Garcia gives an update on the Dallas officer-involved shooting that happened on Thursday, Nov. 16.

A Dallas Police officer was shot in the leg during a shootout with a murder suspect last Thursday morning. The officer is expected to be OK.

According to the police department, the officer was working with the US Marshals Task Force to serve a capital murder arrest warrant at about 6 a.m. at an apartment on the 9900 block of Adleta Boulevard.

"As they approached the residence, they knocked, they announced, and as they began to breach the door, they were immediately met with gunfire from the suspect," said Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia.

Garcia said that's when the officers were met with gunfire and struck in the lower leg.

"I just left the hospital a little bit ago, our officer will be fine, he's in good spirits and will recover," said Garcia on Thursday.

The officers retreated and there was a second exchange of gunfire, Garcia said, and the unidentified suspect was hit and was taken into custody. The suspect was hospitalized and is in critical condition.