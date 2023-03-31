Arlington

WATCH LIVE: Crews Work to Free Child Stuck in Storm Drain at Arlington School

By NBCDFW Staff

Live video from Texas Sky Ranger is available in the player above. From time to time the video may drop out to black -- this is normal and the feed will return shortly.

Firefighters are working to free a child who fell into a storm drain at an Arlington ISD elementary school Friday afternoon.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed crews outside Swift Elementary School on South Fielder Road. An Arlington ISD spokeswoman said a student there fell into a storm drain at about 3:30 p.m. and has been stuck inside it since.

The spokeswoman said work was underway to free the child and more information would be released when it is available.

NBC 5 is gathering more information on this developing story. Check back for updates.

