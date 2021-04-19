WATCH LIVE: Collin County NAACP Joins Call for Answers in In-Custody Death of Marvin Scott III

More than a month after the in-custody death of Marvin Scott III the Collin County NAACP is joining Scott's family and the civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, who represents the family, in calling for more information.

A news conference is being held on the steps of the Collin County Courthouse in McKinney where numerous protests have been held.

Scott's family and attorney say no new details or videos have been released in the case and the family still does not know the details behind the death or who is responsible.

To date, seven detention officers involved in Scott's death have been fired, and an eighth resigned.

Family photo

Scott whose family members say may have been suffering from a mental health crisis died on Sunday, March 14.

Scott's parents previously told NBC 5 the firings were a step in the right direction, but are waiting for the officers involved to be arrested and charged.

Scott was arrested at the Allen Premium Outlets last month for the possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana, which is a misdemeanor, Skinner said.

Scott was first taken to a hospital where he remained in an emergency room for about three hours, the department said. He was then released and taken to the Collin County Jail.

While in custody, Scott appeared to "exhibit some strange behavior," which prompted detention officers to secure him onto a restraint bed, the sheriff said. Officers used pepper spray and attached a spit mask on Scott's face.

At some point, he became unresponsive and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Law enforcement's use of face coverings such as spit hoods on people -- and the frequent reliance on police to respond to mental health emergencies -- drew new attention last year following Daniel Prude's suffocation in Rochester, New York. The mesh coverings have been linked to other deaths.

The Collin County Medical Examiner is expected to release its autopsy in a few weeks. An independent autopsy found Scott's death was likely caused by restraint and asphyxiation.

Scott's mother said her son was diagnosed with schizophrenia two years ago, but hadn't had an episode in about a year.