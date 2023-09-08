flower mound

WATCH: Infant saved from hot car in Flower Mound on 107-degree day

By NBCDFW Staff

Flower Mound Fire Department

Authorities from the Flower Mound Fire Department and the Flower Mound Police Department moved quickly to rescue a baby that was accidentally locked in a hot car Friday morning.

According to the fire department, the car was still running when they arrived at the scene.

In the video, officers and fire personnel can be seen attempting to enter the vehicle by using tools to unlock the driver-side door from the outside. Eventually, officials decided to smash the window to recover the infant.

"With the heat index around 107, time was of the essence and thankfully, there was a great outcome to this story," Flower Mound FD said in a Facebook post.

FMFD said the infant was taken to the ambulance to be checked on and crews covered the broken window.

PREVENTING HOT CAR DEATHS

